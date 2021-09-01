Saskatoon Blades staff member was a 'true giant'

Bobby Kirkness, the long-time dressing room attendant for the Saskatoon Blades, has died of cancer.

“We lost a true giant in our organization tonight. Thank you, Bobby, for showing us all what grace, gratitude and kindness are all about. RIP my man. We love you,” Blades general manager Colin Priestner said on Twitter.

In 2016 Kirkness overcame leukaemia, but was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic and liver cancer in February.

The team put logos with the initials B.K. on the backs of their helmets in his honour as they began play last season in the WHL bubble in Regina.

“Horrible news yesterday, Bobby was a true warrior and a great mentor to everyone in the blades organization,” Blades captain Chase Wouters posted.

“Never saw Bobby without a smile on his face, Rest East Bobby! You will be missed by all.”

