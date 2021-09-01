Saskatoon Blades staff member was a 'true giant'
Bobby Kirkness, the long-time dressing room attendant for the Saskatoon Blades, has died of cancer.
“We lost a true giant in our organization tonight. Thank you, Bobby, for showing us all what grace, gratitude and kindness are all about. RIP my man. We love you,” Blades general manager Colin Priestner said on Twitter.
In 2016 Kirkness overcame leukaemia, but was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic and liver cancer in February.
The team put logos with the initials B.K. on the backs of their helmets in his honour as they began play last season in the WHL bubble in Regina.
“Horrible news yesterday, Bobby was a true warrior and a great mentor to everyone in the blades organization,” Blades captain Chase Wouters posted.
“Never saw Bobby without a smile on his face, Rest East Bobby! You will be missed by all.”
Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.
-
Vaccine bus aims to boost immunization uptake among young adults at U of CAn effort to get more young adults fully immunized against COVID-19 rolled onto the University of Calgary campus Wednesday.
-
Mom who embraces 'urine therapy' only allowed supervised time with son, B.C. court rulesA mother from Maple Ridge, B.C., has temporarily lost her right to unsupervised parenting time over allegations she made her young son drink his own pee as part of a controversial practice called "urine therapy."
-
Drug for horses and sheep being bought up across Vancouver Island by people who think it will treat COVID-19Ivermectin is a drug bought off-the-shelf at many animal feed retail stores. It’s used as a dewormer in horses and sheep, but lately it can't be found on many shelves across Vancouver Island because people have been buying it up, thinking it can treat COVID-19.
-
Trudeau stands by Liberal candidate accused of inappropriate behaviourLiberal Leader Justin Trudeau is standing by his Kitchener Centre candidate who has been accused of inappropriate behaviour directed at female staffers.
-
Community ambassador program launched on International AvenueWearing bright purple jackets, carrying first aid and naloxone kits, community ambassadors are out along International Avenue looking to meet people in the community.
-
Project delays at Westview School force students to temporarily move to different schoolThe classrooms and hallways at Westview School in Transcona will be empty for the start of the school year.
-
Toronto Catholic school board caretaker charged in sex assault investigationA caretaker within the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
-
Guelph police investigating after body found in city's north endGuelph police are investigating after a person was found deceased in the city's north end on Wednesday evening.
-
'These are good people': Addiction Recovery Month in Alberta shines a light on rising number of overdose deathsAccording to the most recent report from the provincial government, overdose deaths are on the rise in Alberta with Lethbridge reporting the most fatalities per-capita out of the seven cities listed.