Saskatoon-born entrepreneur launches line of non-alcoholic cocktails
A Saskatoon-born entrepreneur is hoping to find success with her new line of "zero-proof" canned cocktails.
Her business, Wild Folk, aims to tap into a "trend of no-to-low alcohol drinks" as it rolls out the beverages, according to a press release.
“This is a fashionable, convenient, all-natural beverage line, bringing botanicals from our heritage into flavourful modern expression,” Wild Folk founder Dalia Kohen said in the release.
Before starting Wild Folk, Kohen owned The Coup in Calgary — a vegetarian restaurant she helped start in 2004.
The drinks are made from a mix of herbs and botanicals, made with "artisanal quality, fair-trade" ingredients — some of which are harvested by hand when possible.
The first two cocktails launching in western Canada are Vermouth Spritz and Sparkling Negroni.
Kohen's take on vermouth is a mix of ginger, chamomile, hops, coriander, cinnamon and basil, which is described as a "perfect balance of bitter and sweet."
Her Negroni — typically a mix of gin, Campari and vermouth — is arrived at via a combination of rhubarb, grapefruit rind, star anise, rosehip and juniper.
