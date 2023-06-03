Saskatoon-born star Kim Coates has a big project coming to Netflix but he can’t tell you about it

Saskatoon-born actor Kim Coates has just wrapped up filming on a secret show for Netflix.

However, he says he can’t tell anyone what it is. A first for the Sons of Anarchy star with Saskatoon roots.

“I don't think I've ever had a part where I can talk about it. Netflix has absolutely said no,” he said in an interview with CTV Saskatoon Jeff Rogstad.

Coates said the streaming giant wants the project kept under wraps until filming ends in July

“Then they'll probably let it sneak out, but I've never played a guy like this before.”

Coates did say it was a six-part series and hinted it could be a western.

Another clue was Coates look when he sat down with Rogstad, his hair was styled a bit differently.

“Being an actor, an award winning actor, such as myself, you can change your look, you change your walk, you can change your talk," Coates joked.

"Now it's dyed badly, beautifully, a blonde crimson brown.”

'WE HAD SO MUCH FUN'

One project Coates could discuss was White House Plumbers. The last episode of the HBO TV miniseries recently aired. The show detailed the role of Everette Howard Hunt and George Gordon Battle Liddy during the Watergate scandal. Coates played Frank Sturgis, one of the Watergate burglars.

“We had so much fun. We shot in upstate New York for four months in 2021, in the middle of the pandemic,” he said.

Also during the height of the pandemic, Coates finally found the time to watch every episode of Sons of Anarchy.

"We had nothing to do, everything was shut down. And that's the first time I've seen all 92 shows of Sons. I'd maybe seen a third of them or maybe 40,” he said.

Coates, and fellow Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi's, marathon viewing sessions formed the basis of their popular Reaper Review podcast.

“To see that show from beginning to end was the first time I'd done it seven years after we said goodbye to it,"

Coates was in his hometown to help a local distillery to promote a new vodka product called The Perfect Shot.