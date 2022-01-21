Saskatoon boy with rare brain tumour dies

A Saskatoon boy with a rare brain tumour who was known for inspiring others in the community has died.

Jett Reis, five, had a pediatric brain tumour called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

The Cure Starts Now, a pediatric brain tumour research charity, confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Friday, saying he was two weeks away from battling the disease for a year.

When Jett was first diagnosed in February last year, a GoFundMe page was set up to help support the family, raising over $126,000.

Jett has been described by family members and friends as a kind, generous and thoughtful person. He inspired many people with his courage, including the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

In March 2021, SPS presented Jett with his very own uniform and badge as he wanted to be an officer when he grew up.

Jett’s courage even reached Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, who FaceTimed with him several weeks ago and posted it to his Instagram page, calling him “stronger, braver and kinder than I’ll ever be.”