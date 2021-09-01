Saskatoon Bus Rapid Transit launch delayed a year because of pandemic
The City of Saskatoon's plan to launch a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has been delayed a year because of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
City administration said the pandemic has hindered opportunities to conduct wide and inclusive public engagement needed for the project.
“The BRT project was unexpectedly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Terry Schmidt, general manager of transportation and construction.
“Not being able to meet in-person meant we were unable to meet our engagement principles of inclusivity and relationship building. We determined it was necessary to extend the launch date to June 2026 so we can gather the important public and staff input needed to ensure the BRT system meets the needs of our residents.”
The service launch of the BRT system was originally planned for June of 2025.
“It is expected that engagement opportunities will be available soon (dependent on pandemic restrictions and health orders) and will continue throughout the project," the city said in the release.
