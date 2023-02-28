Saskatoon bus seriously injures pedestrian

Saskatoon police have lifted traffic restrictions after a 30-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured by a Saskatoon bus Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man was injured at the intersection of College Drive and Cumberland Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which were not life-threatening, according to police.

In a news release, the City of Saskatoon said no charges have been laid against the bus driver and that counseling services have been made available to all Saskatoon Transit employees affected by the incident.

Transit will conduct an internal investigation, which is the practice anytime a bus is involved in a traffic incident, according to the city.