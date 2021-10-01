Saskatoon businesses adapt to proof-of-vaccination requirement

Carmen Hamm says not much has changed for her restaurants as the province’s proof of vaccination strategy began Friday, other than adding staff to check vaccination records.

"Everyone who has come through our doors seems like they have done their research, they have come in prepared, they've got their proof that they need to come through the doors,” said Hamm, co-owner of Taste Hospitality Group, which operates restaurants in Saskatoon.

Hamm believes the biggest concern is customers' confusions around what is allowed.

"A lot of people aren't really clear on what the expectations are.”

Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce CEO Jason Aebig said most of the businesses that have to adapt to the poof of vaccination program have been the hardest hit during the pandemic.

"They now have a tool and guidelines to help ensure that they stay open and are able to operate over the next period of time,” he said.

"I think businesses are more than prepared to do what it takes to support the health and safety of not only their employees but of customers and clients who are visiting."

Broadway Theatre executive and artistic director Kirby Wirchenko said the theatre isn’t accepting negative tests, only allowing vaccinated people to enter its doors.

He said that appears to be the standard for live events across Canada.

"We glad to have that (MySaskHealthRecord app) working as of tonight. Whether you come in for a movie tonight or you come in for a rental event with 30 people or a show with 80 people in attendance, we'll have that proof.”