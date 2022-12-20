Saskatoon businesses brace for single-use plastic ban

Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.

“Besides spoons or straws for customers for their drinks,” said Kinzel, who owns Back to Coffee Beans on 33rd Street in Saskatoon. “Until we use them up and then we'll find another source and figure out what we’re going to do from there.”

Starting December 20, 2022, the federal government will begin phase one of it’s plan to eliminate plastic waste by 2030, putting a ban on the manufacturing and import for sale of plastic items like checkout bags, cutlery, foodservice ware, stir sticks and straws.

“It’s good for the environment,” said Kinzel.

Businesses in Canada will be able to sell plastic items until December 23, 2023, when it will become prohibited, at which point business owners like Kinzel will need to make the switch to compostable or sustainable alternatives.

He says the switchover should be easy for small businesses.

“We'll figure out a solution, there's always something being developed,” he said.

“Whether it be a heavier cardboard or…I don't know what they're going to use or come up with. There's probably stuff I just haven't had a chance to research, we're still using up all our supplies, and then we've gone to paper cups and more biodegradable cups and lids.”

A ban on the manufacture and import for sale in Canada of ring carriers or six-pack rings, used to carry aluminum cans and plastic bottles, will begin on June 20, 2023.

Their sale will be banned by June 20, 2024, while their manufacture, import and sale for export will be prohibited starting Dec. 20, 2025.

The sale of flexible straws with packaged beverages is not affected by this ban. The ban of this item comes into effect on June 20, 2024, and the manufacture, import and sale for export ban starts on Dec. 20, 2025.