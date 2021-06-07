Saskatoon businesses prepare for summer without COVID-19 restrictions

After more than a year of following COVID-19 public health guidelines, local businesses are planning for a restriction-less summer.

“Our business has taken a swing for the best. The phone won’t stop ringing,” said Colleen Shalley, CEO of Infinity Events and Décor, which is preparing for a busy wedding season.

She recently hired one staff member and expects to hire more.

Last year due to public health restrictions, the largest events Infinity Events and Decor could accommodate had 30 guests.

This year that could rise to 150.

Phase Two of the reopening strategy kicks off June 20 with no cap on people allowed in retail stores.

If the province fully reopens on July 11, events will have unlimited capacity with no masks required.

Prairie Proud, a clothing store on Broadway Avenue, doesn’t plan on rushing.

“I think it will kind of be a long, cautious, slow approach,” said owner Cole Thorpe.

“It’s certainly a really tricky navigation for any small business right now.”