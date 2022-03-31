Saskatoon businesses save 2 men suffering cardiac arrests

Staff at two Saskatoon businesses each saved a life recently by using an on-site AED, according to Medavie Health Services West.

“This is truly amazing work by the staff at both of these locations,” Troy Davies, who oversees the Heart Safe Program for Medavie, said in a news release.

“There is no question that these bystanders saved the lives of these gentlemen. The program did what it is supposed to do, but you still need the people element to use the AED and provide CPR. We will be recognizing all of those involved in these saves during Paramedic Services Week in May."

On March 16, paramedics responded to a 46-year-old man in cardiac arrest at the Granite Curling Club. By the time they arrived, staff had delivered one shock with their AED. The patient was responsive, stable and transported to Royal University Hospital (RUH), Medavie said in a news release.

On March 27 paramedics responded to a 69-year-old man in cardiac arrest at the Market Drive Costco. Before they arrived, staff had used their AED and shocked the patient three times. The patient was conscious and alert en route to RUH.

Both businesses are enrolled in Saskatoon’s AED Heart Safe Program. The program has saved 37 lives since its inception in 2004, the most per capita in North America, according to Medavie.

More than 1,250 businesses are enrolled in the program, which is free.