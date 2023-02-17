Saskatoon cab driver left battered and robbed, pleads for action against rising violence towards drivers

A Saskatoon cab driver is still shaken up after an assault he says happened Thursday morning, something he says is becoming all too common for drivers in the city.

Allen Brewster, who drives a cab for Riide, picked up two passengers and asked one of them to dispose of his beer.

According to Brewster, the situation escalated quickly, and one of the passengers hit him and threatened to stab him in the neck.

"He (said he) just got out of jail or whatever, I get out, and just as I'm getting out he smacks me in the face," Brewster told CTV News Friday morning.

The attackers also took his camera and cellphone before fleeing the scene, Brewster said.

The cab driver said he was also frustrated by the police response following the incident.

Brewster claims he waited for half an hour without any response.

"What I'm really disappointed in is 9-1-1," he said.

"If they would have come when they were first called, they would have caught the guys."

In a statement, Saskatoon Police Service said it is aware of the concerns being brought forward and is looking into the circumstances further.

Incidents of violence against taxi drivers are reportedly "very common" according to a spokesperson for Riide.

Along with violence, approximately five percent of trips go unpaid, according to the company, adding to the risks faced by drivers.

Brewster suggested that a possible solution would be to allow drivers to take a deposit, but this is currently prohibited by the City of Saskatoon’s Vehicles For Hire Bylaw.