A Saskatoon care home where a COVID-19 outbreak left nine people dead says all residents who tested positive for the illness have recovered.

"We are pleased to report that all residents were classified as recovered as of Dec. 20, therefore no residents are considered as active cases related to the outbreak as of this date," LutherCare Communities said in an update posted to its website late Monday afternoon.

There were over two dozen coronavirus cases at Luther Special Care Home as of Dec. 7.

The nine deaths are directly attributed to COVID-19. LutherCare said another resident has died since all residents were classified as "recovered."

The cause of death for any resident deaths reported through this update going forward may or may not be COVID related as the resident may never have contracted COVID-19 or their death may be due to other causes determined by their physician," the update said.

LutherCare said it has asked the Saskatchewan Health Authority for residents and staff at the special care to be considered “first priority” for COVID-19 vaccination in Saskatoon.

"(The province has) communicated that in Saskatoon, healthcare workers in ICU, emergency departments, COVID units, testing and assessment centres will be the highest priority. As a result, our long-term care staff and residents will not be the first priority," LutherCare said.