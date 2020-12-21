More than 200 care-home residents received surprise gifts with Christmas Day just a few nights away.

This year Christmas for a Cause helped some of the city's most vulnerable and isolated partake in holiday festivities.

"We just wanted to drop off some gifts to some of the more vulnerable residents of Saskatoon,” said Christmas for a Cause organizer Samantha Outhwaite.

The group helped deliver gifts for over 200 residents at seven different care homes, all orchestrated through the group's Facebook page.

Residents at Whispering Flowers Care Home were caught off guard by the generous surprise.

“It’s awesome, I wasn’t expecting this at all,” said Whispering Flowers resident Heather Black. "I'm so glad everyone can have presents right now."

Residents spoke about the challenging year that was in light of the pandemic and its varying degrees of public health and gathering restrictions.

"Because of COVID, the isolation, they can’t see their friends or family so the extra little step brings joy," said Whispering Flowers owner Crystal Flowers. "It means a great deal, even bringing them in you can see the smiles on the residents face. It just brings a smile."

During a time when it's easy to see gloom and doom, at least one resident said she believes better times are ahead.

“You can be miserable or you can just say 'it’s going to get better' and that’s what I try to do,” Black said.