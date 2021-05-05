Saskatoon Catholic division reports new COVID-19 cases at 4 schools

New COVD-19 cases have been identified at four schools according to the city's Catholic school division.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) officials informed the division of the cases on Tuesday, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said in a news release.

St. George School, Father Vachon School, St. Mark School and St. Augustine School in Humbold each had a new case, GSCS said.

The cases at St. George, Father Vachon and St. Mark are being investigated as variants of concern.

The SHA is recommending anyone who is a close contact should get tested.

The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, the division said.

The affected classes will switch to online learning.