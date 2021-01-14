Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) cancelled bus service Thursday morning for some of its students.

The division cancelled rural bus service and service for students from Martensville and Warman who get bused into Saskatoon.

Bus service within Saskatoon will run as scheduled, the division said in a news release.

École Holy Mary Catholic School in Martensville and Holy Trinity Catholic School in Warman have shifted to online learning, GSCS said.

However, all other schools in the division are open regular school hours.