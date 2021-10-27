Saskatoon Catholic school division implements COVID-19 vaccination policy

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) is implementing a board policy requiring COVID-19 vaccination or negative tests for staff.

The Board of Education has approved the policy and senior administration has created the relevant administrative procedures, according to a post on the GSCS website.

The policy is being implemented to “to reduce the burden on Saskatchewan's health care system, enable essential services to continue, and to reduce serious illness and overall deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic” as per the public health order, the division says.

“In addition to these reasons, measures to supplement the ones already in place across the division will help our ability to continue in-person learning, which is a priority of the division and the provincial government to benefit students’ physical, mental, spiritual and emotional well-being,” the post says.

The policy will apply to all staff, trustees, interns and other job placements, guest speakers, community-based organizations, and volunteers who satisfy the definition of volunteer.

It does not apply to students; parents/caregivers entering schools to pick-up or drop-off students or items, or to attend three-way conferences; spectators at extracurricular activities; or after-hours facility rentals.

Staff members who are not fully vaccinated, or who choose to not disclose vaccination status, will be required to submit regular negative tests starting Nov. 15.

Saskatoon Public Schools has also approved an administrative procedure that will require employees to be fully vaccinated or provide regular negative COVID-19 test results.