Saskatoon celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Wanuskewin Heritage Park had traditional Indigenous singing and dancing performances in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The day is set aside for Canadians to celebrate the heritage and culture of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis people.

Some Saskatchewan schools attended the event and students toured the archeological exhibit to learn more about Bison.

Amanda Scott who is a Grade 1 teacher at Chief Whitecap School brought her class to Wanuskewin Heritage Park.

“We all live on treaty six territory and it's so important for the kids to understand the importance of that and understand that we are all treaty people.”

Wanuskewin Heritage Park CEO Darlene Brander said the day was about reconciliation.

“It’s about sharing our cultures with the community to gain that better understanding and make our society better as a people. And I really like that because it’s a way to do that, that sets the stage for learning and further growth with the community,” she said.

STRENGTHENING PARTNERSHIPS

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) marked the day by raising a Truth and Reconciliation flag at Saskatoon City Hospital.

The event was followed by a ceremony that included speeches from a residential school survivor, a traditional knowledge keeper, a patient family partner and the interim CEO of SHA, Andrew Will.

“Flying this flag at our head office represents our commitment to improve health outcomes among First Nations and Métis peoples and serves as a reminder that we need to work every day to strengthen our partnerships with Indigenous peoples,” Will said in a media release.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been fortunate to have the support of First Nations and Métis leaders from communities across the province to help with our response,” he said. “This work has underlined our need to continue to build and maintain trusting relationships with these leaders so that we are better positioned to serve First Nations and Metis peoples in every corner of Saskatchewan.”

The Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre held an event at Victoria Park – with a variety of Indian and Metis entertainers, face painting while offering free soup and bannock.

“We’re basically just wanting to promote the first nations and Metis culture by having this event,” said Melanie St Juste Executive Assistant, Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship centre.

GOOGLE DOODLE RECOGNIZES INDIGENOUS ARTIST

Google is also celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day with a doodle on their Canadian search page.

The artwork is by Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau, also known as Copper Thunderbird.

Morrisseau is best known for his work that uses bright colours to depict traditional stories with spiritual themes or political messages.

The Google doodle was created by Anishinaabe artists Blake Angeconeb and Danielle H. Morrison in honour of Morrisseau’s life and work.

June 21 had been known as National Aboriginal Day until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau renamed it National Indigenous Peoples Day in 2017.

With files from Tyler Barrow