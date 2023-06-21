Saskatoon celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Wanuskewin Heritage Park welcomed in hundreds of visitors, including 30 schools for National Indigenous Peoples Day.

One of those who made their way out to the Park was Cheyenne Esperance from Okemasis Cree Nation.

“I think it’s nice to share the knowledge of our history,” said Esperance. “My biggest hope is for people to take away just how beautiful our culture is.”

The park held several activities including traditional dancing, visual art, bison’s tour, and other celebrations.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a while, we’re always so excited each year to put this on,” said Wanuskewin CEO Darlene Brander. “We’re able to share our past, our present and really look into our future.”

Grade 3 student Madeline Cousineau made her way out to the Park with her class to experience the day.

“I went to the teepees and they have a really good park here,” said Cousineau. “I learned that they are big on wildlife too.”

Her mother joined in on the field trip, and says she learned a lot about Indigenous culture.

“A lot about their history, a lot about how long we have been here, I didn’t realize about the artifacts, about the digs they were doing out here,” said Claudine Cousineau.

Another celebration was held at Victoria Park, put on by the Saskatoon Indian & Métis Friendship Centre Community. It featured a grand entry followed by cultural performances, children’s activities, elders’ tent, indigenous vendors and the city’s unveiling of its new community tipi.