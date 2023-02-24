Saskatoon child pornography investigation found no connection to dance school, police say

A 22-year-old man's child pornography charges are unrelated to his role as an instructor at a Saskatoon dance school, according to police.

Arwin James Alcantara was arrested by police on Feb. 16, following a Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation. He is charged with two counts of child pornography possession.

Alcantara was part of the team of instructors at Brenda's School of Baton and Dance. In a message sent to parents in the wake of Alcantara's arrest, the school said he had been suspended from all duties while his matter is before the courts.

In an emailed response to a CTV News inquiry, Saskatoon police said that investigators did not find anything that involved the school during the course of their investigation.

Alcantara also was an occasional guest choreographer at Dance Ink, another studio in the city, where a spokesperson told CTV News earlier this week that he was always under supervision.

Alcantara is currently released on conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 13.