Saskatoon child’s speech stands out in furor over change rooms

Much vitriol has been spread online about the rights of transgender people to equal access to city facilities, but one 10-year-old put the issue in stark relief on Wednesday.

“Hello, my name is Zipp. I am 10-years-old. I use they/them pronouns, and I am transgender non-binary,” said Zipp Neufeld as they addressed a packed city council chamber.

Neufeld's entire speech can be viewed using the player at the top of this story.

“At what point do I go from being someone you protect to someone who is a threat, not based on my heart or any of my actions, but just based on my genitalia, and your ignorant ideas of what you think who I am means,” they said.

Neufeld was one of many who came to speak on behalf of the rights of trans people following what’s been described as a campaign of “misinformation” about an alleged incident at a city swimming pool facility spearheaded by, among others, right-wing podcaster Mark Friesen.

Friesen’s appearance at city hall to share his thoughts on the issue generated a massive backlash, with the number of speakers ballooning in the days before the meeting.

“I deserve to age without fear that the bathroom and change space that allows me to feel safe and at peace will be taken from me,” said Neufeld.

“I deserve to become an adult that has freedom to use the change room I need.”

No evidence has been produced to prove there was an incident on Jan. 27, that there was a threat to public safety in a city change room, or that any law was broken.

City councillors received the information presented by the speakers and indicated there was no proposal to change the policy being considered.