Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas meals
Matt Young
A local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
On Friday night, City Centre Church delivered packages to around 200 homes, mostly in the inner city, containing food and desserts.
“We got a ham, scalloped potatoes, a pumpkin pie, we got some gingerbread cookies, some chocolates, just enough for an awesome Christmas meal,” said Brad Mayer, outreach director at City Centre Church.
Mayer said the church, which is located on 20th Street, used to host a big Christmas meal each year. However, those plans were nixed because of COVID.
So instead, they decided to bring the meal to others.
“Our heart is to be a blessing to the inner city of Saskatoon. So we’ve done that tonight,” said Mayer.
