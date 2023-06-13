Saskatoon church mired in legal trouble loses its pastor

A Saskatoon church at the centre of a class action lawsuit is looking for a new leader after its pastor stepped down, according to documents obtained by CTV News.

The lawsuit alleges leadership at Mile Two Church, and teachers and staff at a church-run school routinely paddled children and once conducted a “gay exorcism.” One church worker allegedly invited girls into a bathroom where “he would put candy on his penis and have the girl take the candy with her hands or mouth,” the statement of claim says.

Now, according to an internal church document, two men named as principal defendants in the lawsuit could be stepping in to lead as the pastor Brien Johnson has stepped down.

Johnson’s father was the pastor and head of the school when much of the alleged abuse took place. Keith Johnson has not been located since the lawsuit launched, but he is believed to be in Texas.

The document shared with CTV News says James Randall, former Mile Two Church “elder” and founding pastor of Riversdale’s City Centre Church will be stepping in to “facilitate pastoral care” for its members.

It says Randall will be responsible for finding Johnson’s replacement, occasionally preaching himself, and be responsible for financial and legal matters in the organization, including “helping set up new non-profit corporations” and “possibly helping to deal with the lawsuit.”

City councillor Randy Donauer, a long-time church member and another named defendant in the lawsuit, could step in to deal with staff directly, the document says, assuming a “role similar to that of Executive Pastor.”

One former student at Legacy Christian Academy, the private school run by Mile Two Church, alleges Donauer paddled him while at a church-run summer camp.

CTV News reached out to Donauer, who denied he was “taking over” at Mile Two Church and would not clarify if he was tapped to assume any new duties in the organization.

Donauer said he would only make the one statement on the matter and to refer all questions to Mile Two Church.

Mile Two Church did not respond to phone calls or emails for comment.

The class action lawsuit has not been certified yet, and none of the allegations have been proven in court.