Saskatoon Circle Drive Bridge construction providing opportunity to zipper merge

Nine months of construction on Circle Drive Bridge is giving Saskatoon drivers the perfect excuse to practice their zipper merging.

Construction began last week with crews placing signage and closing down the westbound lanes on Circle Drive right before the bridge. On Monday, traffic could be seen stretching as far back as the Attridge Drive underpass for the morning commute.

Upon closer look, much of the traffic was consolidated into one lane of traffic rather than two.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said not only does zipper merging speed up driving times for everyone, if you've ever been to a two-lane drive thru, you've participated in a zipper merge as the two lanes form one line after ordering.

"That double lane drive thru helps you get your double-double much more quickly," he said. "You will be double double grateful that you have embraced zipper merge once you do it because it will get you through that construction zone much more quickly."

The intent of a zipper merge is to move more people through a bottle neck where two lanes become one. Drivers move in their lane as long as they can, and when they encounter the merge point they alternate merging, much like the head of a zipper.

McMurchy said SGI received plenty of comments when the technique was added to the driver's handbook in 2017.

"There were comments to the the effect, well, you know, ‘I don't know why you even have to call it zipper merging. Some people just call it merging or driving.’ You know, it's just a part of how people drive," he said.

McMurchy says a common mistake that upends a zipper merge is drivers moving into the merge lane too quickly. If there's open road in front of you, drive until your forced to merge rather than holding up all the traffic behind you.

"You can set that example for other drivers and they will embrace the beauty, the magic, the glory of the zipper merge," he said.

"Fight that urge. You're actually taking away from the smooth traffic flow that zipper merge is supposed to promote."