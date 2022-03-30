iHeartRadio

Saskatoon city council clears way for $30M Great Western Brewing Company expansion

Saskatoon city council has approved an expansion of Great Western Brewing Company on Second Avenue North.

The $30 million expansion is intended to increase production capacity while cutting water and power usage.

The building will also add 7000 square feet of commercial lease space at the street level.

The original building which was built in 1927 — identified in Saskatoon's registry of historic places — will be retained. 

