Saskatoon city council extends temporary downtown shelter lease

City council has voted to extend the lease for the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s downtown wellness centre until June 15.

Council also agreed to begin the process of amending the city zoning bylaw, which could extend the lease until April 30, 2023.

“These temporary facilities and emergency supports need to be supported to be temporary in order for people to have a pathway back to home,” said Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough.

The STC plans to move the shelter to a location on 20th Street.

Brent Brazeau says he’s attended three different universities across Canada, receiving a degree in engineering — but is now homeless, depending on the centre to live.

“Last June, I got attacked and I was blinded,” he said.

“Then in December, I lost my home to a house fire. Lost everything. And now I'm struggling to find housing again. Affordable housing, it's so difficult.”

Downtown YXE executive director Brent Penner says he has no problem with what happens inside the facility, but what is spilling out into city streets and alleyways is an issue.

“We have crime being committed in that area and a higher frequency than we did previously. We have a hotel that's operated in that location for decades that is just struggling to keep guests safe and keep regular clients," he said.

Downtown resident Geri Fernet says people living in the area often do not feel safe walking the streets even during daylight hours, referring to “nuisance complaints” in a city administration report.

“An increase in litter and waste, illicit public drug use, graffiti and property damage and vandalism,” she said. “This is hardly just a nuisance to downtown residents.”

Fernet called on the city to extend the lease no further than June 15.

Brazeau says people who use the wellness centre are concerned about the lease potentially expiring soon.

“Being well is a journey, and we all need to start at some point,” said Brazeau.

“That's what the wellness centre does for us as individuals. We are humans, and really don't like being minimized to the point where we're just insignificant.”