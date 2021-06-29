Saskatoon city council greenlights grant program that would help struggling curling clubs

City Council is making a move it hopes will help struggling Saskatoon curling clubs and other recreational facilities that have faced challenges during the pandemic.

During Monday's meeting, council voted unanimously in favour of setting up a recreation and sport grant program that would allow curling clubs to apply for help.

The city says the grant program can offer curling clubs long-term solutions for funding.

Council also directed city administration to report back on how many different recreational facilities may take advantage of this grant program.