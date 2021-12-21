Saskatoon city council takes step towards potentially allowing alcohol in parks

City council has voted in favour of asking for a change to provincial legislation that would let the city decide whether to allow alcohol in parks.

If the provincial government agrees to make the change, the city may pursue a pilot program where alcohol is permitted in parks in certain circumstances.

The vote at Monday's meeting, comes after other municipalities have relaxed rules around alcohol in parks.

Calgary launched a pilot project over the summer allowing residents to reserve tables where alcohol could be consumed in city parks.

Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block introduced the original motion asking administration to look into potentially relaxing the rules in Saskatoon.

"I've received quite a few emails and phone calls and social media with regards to this question in the last number of weeks, and I think it was likely sparked because of decisions that are being made in other jurisdictions," Block said at a June 28 council meeting.

"My understanding is that this is not a free-for-all, carte blanche to be able to consume alcohol at will in a park but rather opportunities to seek special arrangements or special pilot projects," Block said.

Only Ward 10 Coun. Bev Dubois and Ward 5 Coun. Randy Donauer opposed the motion at Monday's meeting.

Dubois said while she had received calls from those in favour of the move, others expressed concern.

Donauer said he had worries about the what the change could mean for police.

"I'm wondering if there's the possibility that officers could lose the ability to have some control in our parks," Donauer said.

He also said he felt council was putting "the cart before the horse" by asking for legislative changes when it's not even yet sure if it will pursue a pilot project,