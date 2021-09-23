Saskatoon City Council to decide on parking patios running year round

Saskatoon City Council will look at a committee recommendation to allow parking patios to operate through the winter, making them a year-round amenity.

Current guidelines only permit street parking stalls to be used as parking patios between April 1 and Oct. 31.

A pilot project in 2020-2021 saw seven parking patio licenses issued in 2020, with three operating during the winter.

“Extended operations in March, April, May, October and November are the primary benefit of permitting winter parking patios. With the patio infrastructure in place, businesses can take advantage of warm weather when it occurs,” a report from city administration said.

It also notes that allowing parking patios in winter could reduce the number of vehicle parking spaces in business improvement districts.

“Administration is recommending the guidelines be amended to include the Building Standards Department in the application review group, to ensure applications for parking patios are in compliance with the National Building Code and existing permitting requirements for decks constructed on private property,” the report said.

Both the Riversdale and Downtown Business Improvement Districts are in support of allowing parking patios to operate in the winter.

The issue is on the agenda for Monday’s city council meeting.