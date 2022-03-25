Saskatoon city council to vote on reduced speed zones near playgrounds

Saskatoon city council is set to vote on a plan to create reduced speed zones near playgrounds.

In November, council voted to alter the city's approach to reduced 30 km/h speed zones around schools, changing the times to 7:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. and extending them to seven days a week, 365 days a year. Reduced speed zones near high schools will be removed.

While no date has been announced, the new rules will come into effect this year.

The changes arose from a city-wide speed limit review conducted by city administration.

Council also directed administration to develop a plan to create 30 km/h reduced speed zones around playgrounds.

If council approves the plan to add reduced speed zones near playgrounds, 69 of Saskatoon's 222 parks would be eligible for a playground zone, according to the city.

The zones would be in effect all year and also run from 7:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Council will vote on the proposed playground speed zone policy on Monday.

