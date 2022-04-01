Saskatoon city council votes to support World Junior Hockey Championship bid

During its first in-person meeting since the pandemic took hold, Saskatoon city council voted to support a joint bid to host the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Hockey Championship on 2023.

If the bid is successful, the city will provide $350,000 in funding to support the event.

The proposal found unanimous support among councillors.

"I'm happy to support this today. I think this is something that's huge for us if we can get people back in our hotels and our tourism thriving again and be on the national stage. It's a win win for us Regina and everybody in Saskatchewan," Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies said.

Regina city council approved a similar proposal during a meeting Friday morning.

The 2023 edition of the championship was originally set to be played in Russia. The IIHF withdrew the championship in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Regina and Saskatoon hosted the event in 2010. According to a city administration report, it was one of the "strongest producing events in Hockey Canada's history."

Halifax and Moncton, N.B., as well as Ottawa and Quebec City are also expected to submit joint bids to host the tournament.