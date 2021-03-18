Spring cleanup is underway in Saskatoon.

The city says crews are working to fix potholes and clean up sand left behind from melting snow.

In April, about 200 more seasonal staff will be working on road maintenance, according to a news release.

Crews are using cold asphalt mix to patch potholes on high priority streets that are dry enough as a “temporary fix” until mid-April, when they can use hot asphalt mix to fix potholes permanently, reads the release.

At that time, crews will also start patching gravel-filled cuts on roads caused by water main repairs in the winter.

Crews will be sweeping high-traffic roads to clear dust and debris throughout the next month.

“This pre-sweeping is important because it picks up most of the winter sand left on the road, reducing nearly 90 per cent of the dust quickly. We also expect less dust this spring due to the massive snow removal this winter, picking up sand with the snow,” said the release.

Street sweeping on Circle Drive and residential roads will start in May. Residential sweeping runs until June.