Saskatoon city employees attacked with a skateboard, police say

Two city employees were taken to hospital after an alleged assault in downtown Saskatoon yesterday.

At around 8:20 a.m. May 12, Saskatoon police were called for an assault in progress on First Avenue South and 20th Street, police said in an email.

Officers spoke to two individuals who told police a man approached a city crew and threw a shovel at one of them. When a second employee tried to intervene, they said the man hit them with a skateboard before running away, police said.

Two city employees were taken to hospital with minor injuries according to police.

Police do not have anyone in custody. The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with a red hat and a black medical mask, police said.