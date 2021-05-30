Saskatoon city hall considering emergency snowstorm plan

The City of Saskatoon spent around $14 million in response to the crippling snowstorm from November 2020, according to a report heading to city council.

On Monday the city’s administration is asking councillors and the mayor for direction to develop an emergency response plan for extreme and unusual snow events.

The administration’s report outlines how the city overspent its 2020 budget for snow and ice management set at $13.4 million. Due to the snow storm, what the city spent on snow removal ballooned to $23.7 million.

This was the result of an unprecedented mandate to clear every residential street of snow after some neighbourhoods saw 30 to 40 centimetres of snow between Nov 7 and 9, and another significant snowfall Nov. 13 which saw eight to 10 centimetres of snow.

“The severity and magnitude of the snowstorm required that snow grading and removal occur on all city streets, including local streets in residential neighborhoods, to restore mobility and regular winter driving conditions across the city,” the city said in its report.

The city used $3.45 million from the Snow and Ice Management Contingency Reserve to help pay for the storm response, depleting the entire reserve, the city said. Each year the city contributes $488,500 to the snow and ice contingency reserve, according to the report.

City administration is looking for guidelines and definitions for when an emergency response plan takes effect, as well as mandates on what to prioritize such as, a sequence for snow grading and removal on both the priority street system and local streets in residential neighborhoods, approached to restrict parking in areas in the city and when outside contractor services should be considered.

The administration is suggesting city council consider funding a Major Natural Event Reserve to help city hall offset operational and capital expenses in response to a major natural event, including a snowstorm. The city said contributing $1 million each year to this reserve will help offset the cost of another snowstorm, if it occurs 14 years from now.

As it stands this reserve is not being funded and currently has a balance of $0, and the reserve will be capped at $250,000, the city said.