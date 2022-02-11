Saskatoon Co-op CEO worries police aren't doing enough to fight shoplifting

The head of one of Saskatoon's largest retailers says police in Saskatoon are not adequately responding to shoplifting complaints and safety risks to staff.

In a letter to the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners, Saskatoon Co-op CEO Gerald Hiebert argues that "individuals are less fearful knowing there are no consequences" for shoplifting.

"Saskatoon Co-op is in need of police services support to address the growing concern of shoplifting and safety risks to our team members and customers that result from these incidents," Hiebert writes.

"However, it appears that our concerns have become less relevant and of less importance in the eyes of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS)."

In his letter, Hiebert says SPS did "not show support" for retail in its 2020-2024 strategic plan.

"Safety concerns from our team members and our customers are growing. Yet, support to retail through the offering of police services to address and create a consequence for this illegal activity is dissipating," Hiebert writes.

He says there was a time when the retailer "could count on officers to respond to a theft" at one of its locations.

"We often provided the investigative work necessary to ensure appropriate charges could be applied. We, at one time, had a true partnership. Retail losses from theft are on the rise at a rapid pace," Hiebert says.

Based on the proportion of the city's budget that is devoted to policing, Hiebert estimates that 22.8 per cent or $206,505 of property taxes paid by Saskatoon Co-op in 2021 would theoretically have been earmarked for SPS.

In his letter, Hiebert requests a meeting with Board of Police Commissioners Chair Jo Custead.

The letter will be formally received at the next board meeting, scheduled for Feb. 17.

Co-op declined CTV News' request for an interview ahead of the meeting.

SPS also declined an interview, saying Chief Troy Cooper is expected to discuss the letter when the board meets.