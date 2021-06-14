Saskatoon committee approves plan for riverbank basketball court

Saskatoon’s Planning, Development and Community Services Committee on Monday approved a community-led bid to construct a professional outdoor basketball court in River Landing Phase Two.

A group led by Michael Linklater called Hoist the Hoops needed final approval by the city's elected officials to begin its fundraising plan.

Pending City Council approval at the ned of the month, Hoist the Hoops will begin fundraising for the $530,000 project.

The outdoor basketball court at River Landing is slated to be placed between the outdoor exercise equipment and the Chinese pagoda close to Victoria Park.

Once fundraising is complete, Hoist the Hoops will donate the funds to the City of Saskatoon to take over the construction of the project.

Saskatoon Minor Basketball Association has also expressed its support of the project.