The City of Saskatoon has come out with a draft version of a new bylaw designed to prohibit businesses from offering conversion therapy.

The early version of the bylaw includes fines up to $10,000 for individuals and up to $25, 000 for corporations if they're found to be providing conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy the practice of trying to change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

According to an administration report to council, some provinces have enacted legislation to restrict the provision of conversion therapy and some municipalities have enacted bylaws prohibiting the business of providing conversion therapy.

The federal government has proposed changes to the Criminal Code to criminalize aspects of conversion therapy, the report says.

The Governance and Priorities Committee will look at the bylaw proposal on Monday.