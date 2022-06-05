Saskatoon community gets free bike tune ups and repairs on Bike Day

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) teamed up with local businesses on Saturday to help people get their bikes road ready for the summer.

The event, called Bike Day, gave residents in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood a chance to get free bike repairs and tune ups.

The SPS Community Mobilization and bike units were joined by local bike experts from Doug’s Spoke ‘N Sport, Outtabounds and Bike Doctor.

Yousef Hachachena, a bike mechanic with Outtabounds, said it feels good to be part of Bike Day.

“For a lot of people, especially young kids, bikes are like their only mode of transportation. So, having a bike that is safe and that they’re able to use consistently is really important. So, it feels great. I love interacting with the kids, the parents always seem happy,” he told CTV News.

Bridge City Bicycle Co-op was also at the event and handed out over 30 free bikes to kids.

“Most of those bikes were actually from the landfill. All year round, we have a shift where we just repair bikes from the landfill. So, it’s a great way for us to give them away,” said Margarita Bykova, volunteer with Bridge City Bicycle Co-op.

People also had the opportunity to learn about bike safety.