Saskatoon condo gets $58,000 bill for fire code repairs

A crime-ridden condominium in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood has 30 days to reimburse the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) after a series of fire code repairs totalling $58,000.

An invoice dated April 6, 2021 lists all the work seven contractors performed on the 42-unit Prairie Heights condo on behalf of the SFD between Jan. 29 and March 1.

That included fixing the elevator, repairing fire safety equipment such as sprinklers and smoke alarms, and cleaning and repairing doors and locks.

The bill includes the fire department’s time to coordinate with the various contractors and the Saskatoon Police Service to be on-site to keep workers safe, the fire department said in a news release.

The total cost to SFD and SPS amounts to around $28,000, according to the invoice obtained by CTV News.

“This property is disproportionately demanding resources from the fire department and police,” said Chief Morgan Hackl in a news release.

In 2020, SFD responded to the condo 109 times. This year firefighters have responded 45 times.

Assistant Fire Chief Yvonne Raymer has been leading the fire department’s effort with the problematic condo.

Raymer said the fire department served the condo with an Order to Remedy in Aug. 2020 and because many of the infractions had not been corrected, the fire department chose to arrange repairs rather than displace as many as 160 to 170 residents in the middle of winter.

“We can only close a building for as long as the necessary repairs can be made on an order to remedy,” Raymer said.

“This would temporarily fix the immediate structural and life safety issues once again but would not address other more serious concerns – notably violence, drug trade, and addictions that would lead to a repeat of vandalism, more violence and unsanitary conditions.”

The fire department served the condominium with another Order to Remedy in March, with an April 16 deadline.

The owners have 30 days to pay the invoice, according to the fire department.

If not paid, the City may file a lien against all units and begin debt recovery efforts.

Ultimately, the condo board has the authority to evict problem residents, the fire department said.