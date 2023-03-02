Saskatoon considers updated guidelines for sidewalk café and parking patios

Updated guidelines that would allow more businesses to easily implement sidewalk patios could soon be under consideration by Saskatoon city council.

The City of Saskatoon’s standing policy committee on planning, development, and community services will be deciding whether or not to recommend amendments to the sidewalk café and parking patio guidelines.

“During COVID-19 public health emergency, city council adopted the Temporary Asphalt Parking Patio Program to support businesses by providing additional outdoor seating options that did not require construction of a deck or boardwalk,” city documents stated.

The temporary program ended last fall and the committee was looking into whether the guidelines should become permanent. The current guidelines say that a deck or boardwalk is required to accommodate seating in the curb lane.

“Administration is recommending removing the requirement that a deck be constructed when the seating area is in the curb lane. The removal of this requirement will permit seating to be directly in the curb lane. The seating area must be protected with jersey barriers or similar material along the driving lane and abutting the curb lane,” the committee report says.

Three businesses and four business improvement districts (Riversdale, Downtown, Broadway and Sutherland) were invited to offer input into the report.

“All four BIDs advised they are supportive in principle of including elements of asphalt parking patios in the permanent program, as it provides a less-costly option for business owners to provide outdoor seating,” the report said.

The BIDs also indicated they wanted to see more consideration for permitting pedestrian pathways in the curb lane to be accessed by ramps, according to the committee report.

“This configuration provides many advantages for businesses by permitting seating on the sidewalk and closer to the business, including the customer experience, operational efficiency with service of food and drinks, and overall continuity.”

Some Saskatoon businesses that put up a patio during COVID-19 said it made a difference for their business.

“This basically doubles our revenue,” Museo Coffee owner Jimmy Oneschuk told CTV News in 2021. “We’d be sitting at half the revenue of what we normally would otherwise.”

Director of The Boutique on Broadway Avenue Ben Quattrini said he liked using the space in front of his store.

“It just gives us more area to accept our customers and work with our customers and all of those things and more space during Covid is always a good thing,” Quattrini said.

With files from Carla Shynkaruk