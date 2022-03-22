iHeartRadio

Saskatoon cop charged with assault

(File photo)

RCMP have charged a Saskatoon police officer with assault after a complaint was made earlier this month.

Cst. Robert Webb appeared in court Tuesday, according to a news release.

The nine-year Saskatoon Police Service member was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident which took place on March 11.

Webb has been suspended with pay.

An internal investigation will take place following the conclusion of court proceedings.

