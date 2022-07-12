Saskatoon could be entering new COVID-19 wave: researchers

New data suggests Saskatoon could be on the verge of a new wave of COVID-19.

That's according to a team of University of Saskatchewan researchers monitoring the city's wastewater for signs of the illness.

Overall, the levels of coronavirus found in the city's wastewater remain low.

However, the team measured a 78 per cent increase compared to its previous reporting period.

The researchers also detected the Omicron BA.5 subvariant for the first time, accounting for more than 14 per cent of the samples.

"This suggests that Saskatoon is entering into a new wave driven by Omicron BA.5," the latest update from the researchers said.

The data was based on samples collected up to July 7.

PRINCE ALBERT, NORTH BATTLEFORD

Prince Albert saw an increase of nearly 79 per cent, with BA.5 representing just over 2 per cent of the coronavirus detected.

The sampling period for Prince Albert ended on July 4.

North Battleford saw a 40 per cent increase, with BA.5 making up 14 per cent of the viral material found.

The reporting period for North Battleford ended on Jul 1.

The overall amount of coronavirus detected remains low for both cities, according to the researchers.