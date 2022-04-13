Saskatoon could see a new 30-storey residential, retail building
Saskatoon firm AODBT Architecture + Interior Design is holding a public information session on May 11 for a proposed 30-storey mixed-use building in Nutana.
The project includes 210 dwelling units that provide a range of housing options along with seven commercial units, according to an information page on the city's website.
It would be located at 555 Eastlake Avenue and 403 12th Street East.
A total of 264 on-site parking spaces are been proposed through a combination of 10 at-grade spaces accessed from 12th Street East and 254 below-grade spaces accessed from Saskatchewan Crescent.
The proposal requires city council to add “High-Density Mixed Use” to the community plan; amend the land use designation; and approve a rezoning application.
AODBT, which applied for the rezoning on behalf of S.S. Pacific Imports Inc., declined comment until after the public information session, saying it is important that the public stakeholders are the first to receive any information.
