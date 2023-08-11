Saskatoon couple stunned after $100,000 lotto win

A Saskatoon couple has won $100,000 on the Lotto 6-49 draw from June 21.

Elmer and Ellen Exner won the money on the extra draw, according to a Sask Lotteries news release.

“I saw we had matched all the numbers but one,” Ellen said. “But I didn’t know what it meant.”

She said she called Elmer in and asked him to double-check the numbers.

“Sure enough, $100,000,” she said. “I still can’t believe it.”

Elmer said he was initially surprised by Ellen’s excitement.

“I was looking at the numbers asking, ‘What does that mean? What did we get?’” he said.

They said they are still not sure what they are going to do with the money.

“I think we’re still figuring it out,” said Ellen. “I don’t think it’ll all click until we have the cheque in our hands.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 3310 8th Street East.