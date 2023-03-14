Saskatoon COVID-19 infections are down, researchers say

The spread of COVID-19 infections was on the decline last week, according to the latest data from University of Saskatchewan water researchers.

Viral RNA load in Saskatoon’s wastewater was down by over 72 per cent for the period ending on March 8, the report says.

People who are infected with the virus begin to shed viral RNA in their waste a few days after infection, which makes the wastewater measurements a good indicator of the spread of the virus in a community.

Researchers take the average of three daily samples of the city’s wastewater over the period of a week to obtain the measurement.

The level of virus in Saskatoon’s wastewater is considered medium.

Viral RNA in Prince Albert was up over 27 per cent in the city’s wastewater as of March 7, the report says.

In North Battleford, researchers found a 59 per cent decrease in traces of the COVID-19 virus for the week ending on March 7.

The levels in North Battleford and Prince Albert are considered medium for the cities.