Saskatoon COVID-19 infections are down, researchers say
The spread of COVID-19 infections was on the decline last week, according to the latest data from University of Saskatchewan water researchers.
Viral RNA load in Saskatoon’s wastewater was down by over 72 per cent for the period ending on March 8, the report says.
People who are infected with the virus begin to shed viral RNA in their waste a few days after infection, which makes the wastewater measurements a good indicator of the spread of the virus in a community.
Researchers take the average of three daily samples of the city’s wastewater over the period of a week to obtain the measurement.
The level of virus in Saskatoon’s wastewater is considered medium.
Viral RNA in Prince Albert was up over 27 per cent in the city’s wastewater as of March 7, the report says.
In North Battleford, researchers found a 59 per cent decrease in traces of the COVID-19 virus for the week ending on March 7.
The levels in North Battleford and Prince Albert are considered medium for the cities.
-
Attempted robbery at East Vancouver cannabis store caught on cameraSecurity video has been released of an attempted robbery at an East Vancouver weed store Monday night.
-
Coaldale man arrested following string of break-ins in southern Alberta townA 30-year-old Coaldale man faces eight charges, including resisting arrest, following an RCMP investigation into several break-and-enters in town.
-
Public safety alert issued after 'concerning interaction' at parkWindsor police issued a public safety alert Wednesday due to a “concerning interaction” between a child and suspicious person at a Forest Glade park.
-
Vehicle smashes into Victoria home after crashVictoria police are seeking any home surveillance video or dashcam footage of a crash that sent one vehicle into a home near Topaz Park.
-
B.C. premier's approval rating climbs though remains below 50 per cent: pollFewer than half of British Columbians approve of Premier David Eby's performance, placing him in the middle of the pack among Canada's premiers, according to the latest poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Opening day at downtown Windsor StarbucksPopular coffee giant, Starbucks, has officially opened up shop in downtown Windsor.
-
Snowstorm expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow to the northeastWith the first day of spring less than a week away, another winter storm is tracking toward northeastern Ontario and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Saturday.
-
'Record breaking': $297M announced for Sask. municipal revenue sharing programA record $297 million investment for Saskatchewan’s municipal revenue sharing program will be provided from the province in 2023-24.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.