Saskatoon COVID-19 levels in 'low range' based on wastewater samples

The evidence of COVID-19 was down in Saskatoon's wastewater.

That's according to the latest update from the team of University of Saskatchewan researchers monitoring the city's wastewater for evidence of coronavirus.

The latest numbers from the research team are based on samples collected up to June 1.

The decline is the first after two "slight increases" since a "significant decrease recorded on May 13, 2022," the update from the researchers said.

"This week’s viral load is the fifth smallest load recorded since the beginning of the Omicron wave, confirming that the viral load is within the low range."

The reporting period for the team's latest Saskatoon data ended on June 1.

Prince Albert saw a 50 per cent increase in its wastewater samples.

However, the city's numbers also remain low, according to the researchers.

The Prince Albert samples were collected up to May 30.

North Battleford saw a drop of nearly 54 per cent during its most recent sampling period which ended on May 27.

The Omicron BA.2 sub-variant accounted for 100 per cent of the viral traces found in Saskatoon's and Prince Albert's wastewater and 90 per cent of the viral material detected in North Battleford's wastewater.