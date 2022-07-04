Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater data shows a slight increase

While signs of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater remain low, researchers have detected a slight increase.

The most recently released data from the team of University of Saskatchewan researchers who have been monitoring the city's wastewater shows a nearly 12 per cent increase in evidence of the illness.

However, with the low levels that have been detected in recent weeks, even a "few additional infections" can cause a large percentage swing, according to the researchers.

The samples were collected over a period ending on June 29.

Prince Albert showed an increase of nearly 39 percent over a reporting period that ended on June 27.

Once again, the researchers cautioned the jump in percentage was due to the low viral load in the wastewater.

The same caveat applies to North Battleford with its 127 per cent leap over its reporting which ended on June 24.

In each of the three cities, all of the viral material detected was attributed to the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant.