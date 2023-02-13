Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater levels down 32 per cent
Signs of the COVID-19 virus in the Saskatoon’s wastewater decreased by nearly 32 per cent this past week, according to data released by University of Saskatchewan researchers on Monday.
Researchers take an average of three daily samples over the course of a week from the city’s wastewater. Decreasing levels of viral RNA in the wastewater indicate COVID-19 infections are decreasing, according to the report.
The researchers consider the concentration of viral particles medium for the city. With levels remaining in the mid-range, they say COVID-19 infections need continuous monitoring.
Researchers predominantly found evidence of the R346T sublineage of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in their samples, which cover the week ending on Feb. 8.
Viral levels in Prince Albert decreased by over 72 per cent in the period ending on Feb. 5, the report says. The concentration of viral particles in the city’s wastewater is considered low, based on past data.
In North Battleford, the viral load is up by over 146 per cent as of Feb. 5. This average is considered high for the city, the researchers said.
