Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater levels drop

The viral evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon’s wastewater has dropped by 35 per cent, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.

“This week's viral RNA load indicates that the SARS-CoV-2 infection in Saskatoon is reducing,” the Global Institute for Water Security (GIWS) said on its website.

In North Battleford, the viral wastewater load has dropped by 37 per cent. Prince Albert has seen a 28 per cent drop of viral RNA in city wastewater.

Researchers said all three communities’ viral load was categorized as medium rather than high.

Changing levels of COVID-19 in the wastewater is being tracked by researchers and used as an early warning of potential infection outbreaks.

Details on the BA.2 subvariants of the virus was not given this week due to the “convergent evolution of mutation at the spike protein,” the organization’s website said.

GIWS said they test Saskatoon’s water three times a day for their research.