Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater researchers see 2nd-highest levels of pandemic
The University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring Sasktoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 observed the second-highest levels of the pandemic during its most recent round of sampling.
The results released on Monday showed a nearly 25 per cent jump in the amount of COVID-19-related material found in the city's wastewater.
"This is the second highest value observed during the pandemic," the research team said in an update on its website.
"This increase in viral RNA load indicates an increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Saskatoon, consistent with the overall trend over the last month."
The team classifies the viral load as "large."
The results are based on samples collected over a period ending on Sept. 21.
The BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariant and other BA.2 strains accounted for nearly 53 per cent of material detected.
The Omicron BA.5 subvariant was responsible for the other 47 per cent.
Prince Albert and North Battleford saw slight decreases, each hovering around two per cent.
However, the viral load in both cities is considered "large" by the team due to the already high levels present.
